×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bookkeeper who stole R11m of Ters funds sentenced to 20 years in jail

19 August 2022 - 06:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Lindelani Pert Gumede, who stole R11m of Covid-19 Ters funds on behalf of four bakeries, was sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail.
Lindelani Pert Gumede, who stole R11m of Covid-19 Ters funds on behalf of four bakeries, was sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail.
Image: Slindelo Masikane, eNCA

A bookkeeper who stole just over R11m from the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) has been sentenced to an effective jail term of 20 years.

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, passed this sentence against Lindelani Pert Gumede, 38, on Thursday.

Gumede submitted fraudulent documents to claim the funds on behalf of four bakeries based in Gauteng during 2020. He had acted as a private consultant to the bakeries.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Gumede was convicted on 32 counts of theft. She said the court sentenced him to 135 years but ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in 20 years’ direct imprisonment.

She said Gumede created and submitted applications for employees on the Covid-19 Ters system, claiming that they were employed by companies that he rendered bookkeeping services for.  

“This, even though these entities never submitted applications for temporary relief funds to the department of employment & labour,” Mjonondwane said.

The imposition of the national lockdown for a few months from March 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19, meant some employers were unable to pay their employees as their businesses were closed.

The Ters funds were made available to employers —  to pay their employees.

Pleading with the court not to deviate from imposing the minimum prescribed sentence, senior state advocate Frans Mhlongo argued the looting of these funds diverted money for much-needed assistance away from destitute citizens .

“The public needs to know that there are consequences for misappropriation and abuse of public coffers,” Mhlongo said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Businessman who got R10m Ters funds for 508 ghost workers to be sentenced

Treasure Moremi has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme Fund (TERS) of R10m.
News
1 month ago

Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says some UIF employees facing investigations into Covid-19 TERS fraud abruptly resigned but could still be pursued ...
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Creativity is key in trying to cope with high cost of living

Just as some industrious entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to make ends meet, so too should government
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  4. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000