×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Corrupt former prosecutor who made cases disappear gets 10 years in jail

NPA will not hesitate to institute criminal action against one of its own, says spokesperson

19 August 2022 - 17:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A former control prosecutor who solicited bribes from suspects in exchange for cases to be withdrawn or struck off from the court roll, was on Friday sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. Stock photo.
A former control prosecutor who solicited bribes from suspects in exchange for cases to be withdrawn or struck off from the court roll, was on Friday sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday sentenced a former control prosecutor, Aaron Pule Mohanwe, to 10 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty of two counts of corruption and defeating the administration of justice.

Mohanwe’s arrest in 2020 followed information received that he was accepting money for not enrolling drug-related cases.

“Undercover agents set up a trap for him,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said.

“On one occasion, one of the agents was arrested and placed in the court cells and another agent then approached the accused to find out what he could do to help the arrested person.” .

Nyuswa said Mohanwe, 37, asked for money from the undercover agents and they handed over the marked notes to him.

“This happened on two occasions and the transactions were recorded by the agents.”

Nyuswa said on another occasion the accused requisitioned an awaiting-trial detainee for the purpose of appearing in the district court for bail when in fact the detainee had no bail hearing scheduled and the case had already been transferred to the regional court.

“The accused never informed the investigating officers, whom he knew were vehemently opposed to the release of the accused on bail.”

Nyuswa said Moganwe informed the court in that case that the investigating officers were not interested in opposing the bail application. She said Mohanwe knew that the information about the purported bail application was not given to the investigators.

Mohanwe was dismissed from the NPA in July last year.

“This is one of those cases where the NPA will not hesitate to institute criminal action against one of its own in dealing with corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” Nyuswa said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

MORE

17-year jail term for men who killed 92–year-old relative they accused of witchcraft

The Eastern Cape High Court, sitting in Sterkspruit, has sentenced four men convicted of killing a 92-year-old woman they accused of practising ...
News
4 hours ago

Cop pays hefty price for small fraud claim

Police should think twice before making fraudulent claims. This was a hard lesson to learn for a former cop slapped with a R10,000 fine for R4,000 ...
News
8 hours ago

'The whole party is rotten': What you said about whether ANC is able to renew itself

Is the ANC renewing itself, or is it "too far gone"?
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000