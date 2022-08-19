“The reality is that liquor was, during this reporting period, involved in more than 4,000 cases of assault GBH. In 1,212 rape cases, alcohol was involved in the commission of the crime.
CRIME STATS | Alcohol still a huge factor in crime
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja
Alcohol is still one of the biggest contributors to crime.
This was reported on Friday during the release of crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
Police minister Bheki Cele said contact crime was “very high” in communities with many liquor outlets.
Between April and June, 227 people were killed in places of entertainment, such as taverns, pubs and bars, with liquor being involved in 749 murder cases.
WATCH | Enyobeni update: all 21 children had methanol in their blood
“The reality is that liquor was, during this reporting period, involved in more than 4,000 cases of assault GBH. In 1,212 rape cases, alcohol was involved in the commission of the crime.
“We urge communities, civil society, religious organisations and various community organisations to look at addressing the role liquor is playing in communities and as a crime contributor.”
