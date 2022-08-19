×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

CRIME STATS | Alcohol still a huge factor in crime

19 August 2022 - 13:50
Liquor was involved in 749 murder cases in SA during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
Liquor was involved in 749 murder cases in SA during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja

Alcohol is still one of the biggest contributors to crime.

This was reported on Friday during the release of crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

Police minister Bheki Cele said contact crime was “very high” in communities with many liquor outlets.

Between April and June, 227 people were killed in places of entertainment, such as taverns, pubs and bars, with liquor being involved in 749 murder cases.

WATCH | Enyobeni update: all 21 children had methanol in their blood

All the children who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy had methanol in their blood.
News
1 month ago

“The reality is that liquor was, during this reporting period, involved in more than 4,000 cases of assault GBH. In 1,212 rape cases, alcohol was involved in the commission of the crime.

“We urge communities, civil society, religious organisations and various community organisations to look at addressing the role liquor is playing in communities and as a crime contributor.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | Police minister Bheki Cele presents quarterly crime statistics

The minister of police, Gen Bheki Cele, is presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes reported to the South African Police Service ...
News
1 hour ago

CRIME STATS | Murder in SA has increased by 11.5%

Murder in SA increased by 11.5% during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000