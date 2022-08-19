×

South Africa

CRIME STATS | More than 1,000 women and children killed in just three months this year

Police minister Bheki Cele says SA has become a dangerous place for women and children

19 August 2022 - 13:47
Quarterly crime stats have revealed that 855 women and 243 children were killed between April and June this year.
Image: 123RF/milkos

In three months, 1,098 women and children were killed in SA.

Women and children made up 18% of the 6,424 murders with 13% being women.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the country is a “brutal and dangerous place for women and children”.

He was speaking at the release of statistics on crime reported during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

From April to June, 855 women and 243 children were killed. 

Cele said communities need to have a zero tolerance approach to crimes against women and children.

More than 11,000 assault GBH cases with female victims were opened with the police during this time. Of those, 1,670 cases involved children.

Police are investigating the attempted murder of more than 1,400 women and children.

Cele also homed in on crimes in schools. 

He said it was disturbing that 19 children had been murdered at institutions of learning.

“This includes day care facilities, primary and high schools, tertiary institutions.”

TimesLIVE

