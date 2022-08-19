The trial of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was delayed on Friday after he entered court with a cultural weapon he said was given to him by former president Jacob Zuma.
Khanyile, who faces charges of incitement of violence during last year’s July riots, clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.
He said the stick was given to him by Zuma to help him overcome his legal woes.
Khanyile, who has openly supported Zuma, was scheduled to meet with him in February 2021 when he was under house arrest after he was convicted on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence in 2016. However, he confirmed the meeting was postponed.
His trial was set down from Monday but was adjourned when he said he didn’t have a legal representative. Magistrate Barney Visagie adjourned the matter to Friday. Advocate Lerato Moela is set to represent Khanyile on that date.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
Cultural weapon 'gifted by Jacob Zuma' delays trial start for alleged July riot instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile
Firebrand activist says ex-president gave him stick to overcome his legal woes
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The trial of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was delayed on Friday after he entered court with a cultural weapon he said was given to him by former president Jacob Zuma.
Khanyile, who faces charges of incitement of violence during last year’s July riots, clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.
He said the stick was given to him by Zuma to help him overcome his legal woes.
Khanyile, who has openly supported Zuma, was scheduled to meet with him in February 2021 when he was under house arrest after he was convicted on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence in 2016. However, he confirmed the meeting was postponed.
His trial was set down from Monday but was adjourned when he said he didn’t have a legal representative. Magistrate Barney Visagie adjourned the matter to Friday. Advocate Lerato Moela is set to represent Khanyile on that date.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
READ MORE:
JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN
Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma predicts possible arrest after Hawks' July riots investigation
'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why he can't be linked to looting
‘State is to blame’: alleged July riots instigators plan to plead not guilty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos