×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cultural weapon 'gifted by Jacob Zuma' delays trial start for alleged July riot instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

Firebrand activist says ex-president gave him stick to overcome his legal woes

19 August 2022 - 13:58 By Mfundo Mkhize
Patriotic Alliance member and former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was arrested for incitement of violence during last year's July riots, arrived at his trial with an embroidered stick that caused concern with security personnel at the Durban magistrate's court.
Patriotic Alliance member and former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was arrested for incitement of violence during last year's July riots, arrived at his trial with an embroidered stick that caused concern with security personnel at the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The trial of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was delayed on Friday after he entered court with a cultural weapon he said was given to him by former president Jacob Zuma.   

Khanyile, who faces charges of incitement of violence during last year’s July riots, clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.

He said the stick was given to him by Zuma to help him overcome his legal woes.

Khanyile, who has openly supported Zuma, was scheduled to meet with him in February 2021 when he was under house arrest after he was convicted on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence in 2016. However, he confirmed the meeting was postponed

His trial was set down from Monday but was adjourned when he said he didn’t have a legal representative. Magistrate Barney Visagie adjourned the matter to Friday. Advocate Lerato Moela is set to represent Khanyile on that date. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

READ MORE:

JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN

Eight more people were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday in connection with promoting violence ...
News
1 day ago

Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma predicts possible arrest after Hawks' July riots investigation

“I’m told this is how my arrest will probably play out ..."
Politics
1 day ago

'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why he can't be linked to looting

"My pants cost R2,000 and I’m wearing a shirt that cost R1,800. I would never steal fridges, they are playing with me here. Khanyile has his own ...
News
3 days ago

‘State is to blame’: alleged July riots instigators plan to plead not guilty

‘Do you seriously think that I as an individual can cause so much racket in the country?’ asks Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the accused
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000