The case against the manager of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, was on Friday postponed until September 2 for a pretrial conference.
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply liquor to people under the age of 18.
The state alleges the accused connived and permitted Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana to wrongfully and unlawfully sell liquor to the under-aged victims.
Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndevu was served with a summons by police in July to appear in court on Friday and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Enyobeni tavern manager appears in court
Image: NPA Communications
The case against the manager of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, was on Friday postponed until September 2 for a pretrial conference.
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply liquor to people under the age of 18.
The state alleges the accused connived and permitted Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana to wrongfully and unlawfully sell liquor to the under-aged victims.
Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndevu was served with a summons by police in July to appear in court on Friday and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Crowds gather as Enyobeni tavern manager set to appear in court
Adjusting the drinking age is not the solution — society needs to change behaviour
Four accused of theft from Enyobeni tavern victims due in court
Four held for stealing shoes, weaves, phones and watches from children who died in Enyobeni tavern
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos