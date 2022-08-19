×

South Africa

Enyobeni tavern manager appears in court

19 August 2022 - 16:54
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, the manager of Enyobeni tavern, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, in court on Friday.
Image: NPA Communications
Image: NPA Communications

The case against the manager of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, was on Friday postponed until September 2 for a pretrial conference.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply liquor to people under the age of 18.

The state alleges the accused connived and permitted Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana to wrongfully and unlawfully sell liquor to the under-aged victims.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndevu was served with a summons by police in July to appear in court on Friday and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine.

TimesLIVE

