South Africa

Fifth case of monkeypox recorded in SA

19 August 2022 - 12:46 By TimesLIVE
Five cases of monkeypox have been recorded in SA. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

On Friday health minister Joe Phaahla confirmed SA has recorded a fifth case of monkeypox. 

The patient was diagnosed on Wednesday.

The latest victim was a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg, Gauteng, with a recent travel history to the Netherlands and Spain. 

This case was not linked to the other four. 

Phaahla said the infections had become a cause for concern. 

“At this stage a link has not been established with the cases. The team is trying to check whether four and five have no link, although they had both travelled to Europe,” he said.

The first case was recorded in June in a man who had no recent travel history. 

The second case was recorded later that month in a man from the Western Cape who also had no recent travel history.

The third case was a tourist from Switzerland, who was visiting Limpopo and found to have contracted the virus in July. He recovered and left SA for his home country.

The fourth case was recorded earlier this month. 

Phaahla said the symptoms in all patients have been mild.

There is no vaccine for monkeypox in SA. 

Monkeypox infections continue to rise globally, with more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories and 12 deaths, the World Health Organisation reported on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

