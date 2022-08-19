Hlophe turns to court to prevent suspension
The Western Cape judge president said he had not asked the court to interdict the president from suspending him because he was “confident he would respect the court process”.
19 August 2022 - 14:48
The judicial service commission (JSC) acted “recklessly, arbitrarily and unreasonably” when it advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend him, says Western Cape judge president John Hlophe...
