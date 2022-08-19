×

South Africa

Incitement case against Bonginkosi Khanyile postponed as defence not ready

19 August 2022 - 22:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former Fees Must Fall activist and Patriotic Alliance politician Bonginkosi Khanyile.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The incitement case of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was on Friday provisionally adjourned in the Durban magistrate's court to September 16 for plea and further trial dates.

Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit violence as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter had been set down for trial from August 15 to August 26.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said while the state was ready to proceed with the trial on August 15, the defence asked for a postponement, advising that Khanyile wanted to brief counsel.

“Today, the state again maintained its readiness to proceed to trial and had secured witnesses to this effect.

“However, the defence asked for a another adjournment, for the newly appointed counsel to take further instructions from Khanyile and to advise on available dates for trial,” she said

