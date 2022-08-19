×

Police rescue two suspects assaulted by angry community after attempted hijacking

19 August 2022 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
Police confiscated two firearms and a toy gun when they rescued two suspects, who had allegedly tried to hijack a delivery truck, from angry community members who had assaulted them.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects who allegedly attempted to hijack a delivery vehicle in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, are under police guard in hospital after being rescued from angry community members who assaulted them on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mphlala said police received information the two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were carrying guns when they allegedly attempted to hijack the vehicle.

“Their notorious action angered community members who mobilised and risked their lives and faced a hail of bullets from the suspects and vowed to apprehend them. The community members eventually apprehended the two,” Mohlala said.

On their arrival, police found two firearms, five live rounds of ammunition and a toy gun in the suspects' possession.

“They were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital due to injuries sustained while cornered by community members.”

Mohlala said the suspects will face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He said they could face more charges after further investigations.




