King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's upcoming coronation has sparked debate, with other family members claiming their right to the throne.
Misuzulu will perform the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual this weekend ahead of his coronation. He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
His crowning has been contested, with Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, this week also declared Zulu King.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.
This follows some members of the royal family holding an ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace last weekend to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.
Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll last month.
POLL | Do you support Misuzulu’s coronation?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's upcoming coronation has sparked debate, with other family members claiming their right to the throne.
Misuzulu will perform the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual this weekend ahead of his coronation. He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
His crowning has been contested, with Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, this week also declared Zulu King.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.
This follows some members of the royal family holding an ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace last weekend to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.
Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll last month.
Traditional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi slammed last week's ceremony for Prince Simakade, calling it illegal and a “foolish provocation”.
“It is said that Prince Simakade intends entering the cattle kraal at Enyokeni Palace as though this would somehow negate his majesty the king’s traditional coronation which has already been announced.”
Buthelezi said there was “no space to contest [Misizulu's] authority nor to pretend to have any say to the throne”.
“We trust that the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless, as it cannot change the fact of his majesty’s position. We therefore call for calm-headedness by his majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation.
“It is well known that all of the royal palaces are under the authority of his majesty the king. Thus, if this false ceremony were to proceed at Enyokeni, those involved would be trespassing.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video?
WATCH | Whose crown is it? — King Zwelithini’s brothers name Prince Buzabazi king
Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king
EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos