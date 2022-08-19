×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Do you support Misuzulu’s coronation?

19 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to perform the entering of the kraal ceremony, known as 'ukungena esibayeni' (traditional coronation), before his coronation.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to perform the entering of the kraal ceremony, known as 'ukungena esibayeni' (traditional coronation), before his coronation.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's upcoming coronation has sparked debate, with other family members claiming their right to the throne.

Misuzulu will perform the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual this weekend ahead of his coronation. He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

His crowning has been contested, with Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, this week also declared Zulu King.

Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.

This follows some members of the royal family holding an ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace last weekend to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.

Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.

Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll last month.

Traditional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi slammed last week's ceremony for Prince Simakade, calling it illegal and a “foolish provocation”.

“It is said that Prince Simakade intends entering the cattle kraal at Enyokeni Palace as though this would somehow negate his majesty the king’s traditional coronation which has already been announced.”

Buthelezi said there was “no space to contest [Misizulu's] authority nor to pretend to have any say to the throne”. 

“We trust that the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless, as it cannot change the fact of his majesty’s position. We therefore call for calm-headedness by his majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation.

“It is well known that all of the royal palaces are under the authority of his majesty the king. Thus, if this false ceremony were to proceed at Enyokeni, those involved would be trespassing.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video?

While many found the heart-warming moment hilarious, others said it was a warning shot to those who have laid claim to the Zulu crown.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Whose crown is it? — King Zwelithini’s brothers name Prince Buzabazi king

Days before Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to take the final steps toward the Zulu throne, his uncles have come out saying they support ...
News
6 hours ago

Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king

Two days before the coronation of Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as Zulu monarch on Saturday, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu – the brother of the late king ...
News
20 hours ago

EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom

University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko has described the entering of the kraal ceremony, known as 'ukungena esibayeni', as one ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000