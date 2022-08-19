The N3 Toll Concession has warned motorists of dangerous driving conditions on the N3 between Van Reenen and Harrismith in the Free State because of snow and wet weather.
Operations manager Thania Dhoogra appealed to motorists on Friday to reduce speed and increase following distances.
“Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution. Inclement weather may result in traffic delays and congestion,” she said.
Snow and rain create dangerous driving conditions on N3
Contact the 24-hour #N3Helpline on 0800-634-357 for further assistance or follow @N3Route on Twitter for regular traffic updates.
According to Snow Report, the South African Weather Service has warned of the likelihood of disruptive snow for the southern Drakensberg region.
TimesLIVE
