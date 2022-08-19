While many found the heart-warming moment hilarious, others said it was a warning shot to those who have laid claim to the crown.
Some members of the royal family held a ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace this past weekend to put Prince Simakade on the throne.
Simakade is late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first son born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation, but it was struck off the roll last month.
Mbonisi claimed the process was “hijacked” by Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his own political interest.
“Misuzulu has been misled by him into believing he is the king by birth and divine rights,” he said.
Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late king with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the late king’s second wife, was this week also declared Zulu King.
Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.
WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Hours before his coronation as the new Zulu king, Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s supporters believe he has thrown shade at claims by others to the throne.
Misuzulu will perform the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual and will be coronated this weekend. He was formally recognised as the Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
His coronation has been contested, but his supporters believe he answered his rivals in a viral video of him play boxing with his son.
In the video, shared on social media and which has gone viral, the boy is encouraged to “punch” his father before Misuzulu says he is the “winner” and pretends to knock him to the floor.
While many found the heart-warming moment hilarious, others said it was a warning shot to those who have laid claim to the crown.
Some members of the royal family held a ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace this past weekend to put Prince Simakade on the throne.
Simakade is late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first son born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation, but it was struck off the roll last month.
Mbonisi claimed the process was “hijacked” by Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his own political interest.
“Misuzulu has been misled by him into believing he is the king by birth and divine rights,” he said.
Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late king with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the late king’s second wife, was this week also declared Zulu King.
Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Mbuso Khoza gears up for 'umfundelo wamahubo' for the king’s coronation
EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom
PODCAST | Contestation for the Zulu throne set to intensify
POLL | Which Zulu prince do you support for the throne?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos