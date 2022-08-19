The national health department said a polymerase chain reaction test was performed in a private pathology laboratory and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for sequencing analysis.
“Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing, have been instituted,” it said.
“The fourth case follows three unlinked laboratory-confirmed cases that were reported from Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo provinces. These cases were reported in males aged 30, 32 and 42, who have since completed self-isolation and monitoring period without reported further symptoms and health complications.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RECORDED | Health minister gives update on monkeypox in SA
Health minister Joe Phaahla is on Friday giving an update on monkeypox in SA.
On Monday afternoon Phaahla announced a 28-year-old man had been diagnosed with the virus. The patient had returned to SA after a trip to Spain in the second week of August.
The national health department said a polymerase chain reaction test was performed in a private pathology laboratory and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for sequencing analysis.
“Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing, have been instituted,” it said.
“The fourth case follows three unlinked laboratory-confirmed cases that were reported from Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo provinces. These cases were reported in males aged 30, 32 and 42, who have since completed self-isolation and monitoring period without reported further symptoms and health complications.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8-million extra doses
Fourth case of monkeypox identified in Western Cape
Africa, where Monkeypox is endemic, gets no vaccines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos