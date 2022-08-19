Police minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats for April to June on Friday.
He said 6,424 people were murdered during the three-month period.
"This is an increase of 664 more people murdered, compared to the same period last year, when the country was placed under Covid-19 lockdown levels one and two."
The three main causes for murders remain arguments and misunderstandings.
"Retaliations and revenge murders were a second motive for murder and vigilantism was the third most likely cause of murder in SA," Cele said.
Violent crimes against women and children were alarmingly high and unacceptable.
However, sexual offences dropped by 800, Cele added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | More than 6,000 people murdered in SA between April and June
Police minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats for April to June on Friday.
He said 6,424 people were murdered during the three-month period.
"This is an increase of 664 more people murdered, compared to the same period last year, when the country was placed under Covid-19 lockdown levels one and two."
The three main causes for murders remain arguments and misunderstandings.
"Retaliations and revenge murders were a second motive for murder and vigilantism was the third most likely cause of murder in SA," Cele said.
Violent crimes against women and children were alarmingly high and unacceptable.
However, sexual offences dropped by 800, Cele added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
CRIME STATS | Murder in SA has increased by 11.5%
RECORDED | Police minister Bheki Cele presents quarterly crime statistics
‘I don’t hate alcohol’: Bheki Cele urges taverners to teach patrons how to drink nicely
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos