South Africa

WATCH | More than 6,000 people murdered in SA between April and June

19 August 2022 - 17:51 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Police minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats for April to June on Friday.

He said 6,424 people were murdered during the three-month period.

"This is an increase of 664 more people murdered, compared to the same period last year, when the country was placed under Covid-19 lockdown levels one and two."

The three main causes for murders remain arguments and misunderstandings.

"Retaliations and revenge murders were a second motive for murder and vigilantism was the third most likely cause of murder in SA," Cele said. 

Violent crimes against women and children were alarmingly high and unacceptable. 

However, sexual offences dropped by 800, Cele added. 

TimesLIVE

