×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

RECORDED | Police minister Bheki Cele presents quarterly crime statistics

19 August 2022 - 13:09 By TimesLIVE

The minister of police, Gen Bheki Cele, is presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes reported to the South African Police Service during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

When there’s nowhere to escape abuse, your local pharmacy could be your haven

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association of SA is making community pharmacies safe spaces for victims of GBV
News
1 week ago

WOMEN'S DAY | Why should a woman risk her life because she needs to use the bathroom?

This Women's Day, thousands of families across the country are still caught in a web of grief at the loss of loved ones who died simply for being ...
News
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous criminals

One minute agents knew what was going on, the next ‘they were in the dark’ after the firing of former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole
News
1 week ago

ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT heists

While arrests are few, the biggest problems are a lack of convictions and withdrawal of charges, ostensibly due to poor evidence.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000