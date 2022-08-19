WATCH | Whose crown is it? — King Zwelithini’s brothers name Prince Buzabazi king

Days before Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to take the final steps toward the Zulu throne, his uncles have come out saying they support another family member’s claim to the kingship.
Prince Misuzulu is due to undergo a “kraal entering” ceremony, known in isiZulu as ukungena esibayeni. The ceremony serves to install him as leader of the Zulu nation and will be followed by an official coronation supported by government.
However, three brothers of the late king Goodwill Zwelithini held a press conference announcing their preferred candidate, Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini.
The brothers of the late king claim the responsibility of choosing the next Zulu king lies with them and not other family members.
“We have chosen the name Buzabazi kaZwelithini. The family maybe knows why. It’s only that someone is dividing thes kids not to trust one another,” said Prince Mathubesizwe ka Bhekuzulu.
The brothers also distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and last weekend’s ceremony for Prince Simakade.
“What is going to be happening this weekend, we are not involved. The world must know they are doing it without our consent. We the people who are coming straight from King Bhekuzulu.”
The Zulu succession process has been marred by infighting and disagreement among family members.
