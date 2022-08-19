We need to heal our societies, says expert on tackling school violence

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said government departments had joined forces to tackle violence in schools.
He said the basic education, social development, communication and digital technologies, home affairs, justice and constitutional development departments, with police, were hosting the fourth instalment of an anti-bullying roadshow at Vaal Reefs Technical High School in Orkney, North West, on Friday.
“At its heart, this multisectoral, interdepartmental intervention aims to raise awareness about the continuing and distressing impact of bullying and violence that plagues the nation and its communities,” said Mhlanga.
He said August had seen precursor events, including online safety training by the Film and Publication Board, pupil pregnancy dialogue and a workshop with parents on social ills affecting the school community.
“At the centre of these events is a drive to ensure not only schools, but the communities around them, take up the challenge to rid our schools of inappropriate, violent and harmful behaviours. Having launched the intervention with the initial roadshow in May 2021, it will head to the platinum province with a message that bullying and violence have no place in our society,” said Mhlanga.
The compact continues to showcase the appreciation that “education is a societal issue’’ and government, with partners, would continue their collective efforts to ensure “bullying and violence have no place in our schools’’, he said.
Recent school violence has further highlighted the need for the education sector to address this challenge.
On Tuesday a pupil was fatally stabbed at Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo when a “gangster-related fight” broke out. The grade 10 pupil was allegedly attacked by a peer.
Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of SA Schools CEO Dr Jaco Deacon said while he could not say there had been an increase in such incidents, there was definitely more evidence thereof.
“Societal issues play out at school and we need to heal our societies at large. To address the challenges school communities should work together and involve all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, pupils, NGOs and the religious community,” he said.
In January a 16-year-old pupil from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, allegedly shot dead a classmate during an argument, then turned the gun on himself.
In February a 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was fatally stabbed outside Madison Avenue nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg.
In May a grade 6 pupil was allegedly fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron in the Free State.
Deacon said more rules won’t fix the problem.
“We believe the long-term solution is in value-driven schools with the emphasis on positive behaviour. Schools should identify their values and focus their actions thereon. We constantly tell children what they should not do, but we need to help them learn how they should act, respond and contribute to society,” Deacon said.
Schools should have police officers linked to them and work in partnership to deal with serious issues, while communities should help to instil values, he added.
“We are also requesting a social worker in every school. Teachers are not equipped to deal with all the social and socioeconomic realities. We also need to strengthen the partnership between the school and the parent/guardian,” he said.
Deacon said if societal issues were not fixed, they would play out in schools.
“We all have a responsibility towards our children and our country,” he said.
