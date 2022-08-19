'Why did they have to shoot them?' ask family of slain municipal worker
Families want answers after municipal worker killed, four wounded.
19 August 2022 - 16:43
The death of Tshepo Maseko, 33, during the Middelburg municipality workers' protest this week has left his family devastated...
'Why did they have to shoot them?' ask family of slain municipal worker
Families want answers after municipal worker killed, four wounded.
The death of Tshepo Maseko, 33, during the Middelburg municipality workers' protest this week has left his family devastated...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos