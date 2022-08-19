×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zuma's daughter Thuthukile gets tongues wagging with call for Godongwana to step aside

Thuthukile Zuma called for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to step aside amid sexual assault allegations against him.

19 August 2022 - 10:37
Former president Jacob Zuma chats to his daughter Thuthukile Zuma at an ANCYL gathering in Sophiatown in 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma chats to his daughter Thuthukile Zuma at an ANCYL gathering in Sophiatown in 2019.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Critics have come out guns blazing at former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and ANC Youth League fundraiser Thuthukile Zuma after she called for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to vacate office amid sexual assault allegations against him. 

A case was laid with police last week by a Mpumalanga masseuse who accused the minister of assaulting her while she gave him a massage in his hotel room in the Kruger National Park. 

Godongwana denied the allegations, saying they were part of a “smear campaign” against him motivated by a political agenda.

As a husband, father, citizen and public servant, he, his family and the ANC were “deeply concerned” by the allegations, but he would not step aside during the investigation, he said. 

Godongwana officially informed of sexual assault charge, but maintains he won’t step aside during investigation

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed he has finally been informed by police that he is being investigated for sexual assault.
Politics
4 hours ago

Speaking outside the Gqeberha magistrate’s court where she was attending a court sitting in support of an assault victim, Thuthukile Zuma said Godongwana must step aside. 

“We as ourselves have leaders who have been accused of being perpetrators and we are saying to these leaders we may love you as our leaders but as soon as you have an accusation of being a perpetrator of gender-based violence you must do the honourable thing. You must step aside, not the factional step-aside of the ANC, but you must step aside because you take the gender struggle seriously.

“So, the likes of your Enoch Godongwana must step aside because he must show as a leader of society and a leader of the ANC that [he] takes the gender struggle seriously. He must step aside and allow the courts to take their course without embroiling the name of the ANC and GBV in one sentence.”

On social media, many users pointed out that Zuma's father was once accused of rape but instead of stepping aside he ran for president. 

In 2005, the former president was accused of raping activist Fezekile “Khwezi” Ntsukela Kuzwayo. He was acquitted after claiming it was consensual, saying she had initiated it by wearing a “kanga” (a colourful fabric). 

He also claimed he protected himself against HIV by having a shower after intercourse.

READ MORE:

NPA to assess evidence in sexual assault complaint against finance minister Enoch Godongwana

Enoch Godongwana is set to know soon whether police will be instructed to continue their investigation into him.
Politics
1 day ago

Godongwana appears before ANC integrity commission over sexual assault allegations

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday appeared before the ANC's integrity commission over allegations of sexual assault.
Politics
21 hours ago

SAPS instructed to get statement from Godongwana on alleged sexual assault

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been instructed to provide detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him with a ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000