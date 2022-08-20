×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tow truck drivers arrested for possession of police hand radios

20 August 2022 - 17:28
The radios were stolen from Kleinvlei police station, say police.
The radios were stolen from Kleinvlei police station, say police.
Image: SAPS

Cape Town police arrested two tow truck drivers for possession of stolen police hand radios on Friday.

The suspects were arrested in Blue Downs. Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said their vehicles looked suspicious and members of Operation Restore searched them.

“The members approached the vehicles, which turned out to be tow trucks, and conducted a routine search,” said Traut.

“This search led to the discovery of two SAPS hand radios which were stolen from Kleinvlei police station. Two suspects aged 24 and 37 were arrested for the possession of stolen property and detained until their court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'I'm standing outside, we need help!': Shack dwellers flooded in Khayelitsha

Heavy rainfall flooded numerous shacks in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, one of several areas affected by the biggest winter storm of the year so far in ...
News
2 months ago

America’s favorite truck is about to test Tesla’s dominance

With this month’s release of the F-150 Lightning, Ford hopes to electrify new and traditional truck buyers alike, and — eventually — to replace its ...
Motoring
4 months ago

Huge hole that swallowed 74-year-old Joburg motorist 'had been reported many times'

A 74-year-old motorist had to be rescued from a giant hole in the road after crashing into it during rainy weather in Greymont, Johannesburg.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video? South Africa
  5. Mbalula responds to claims fuel price drop may be 'hijacked' South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000