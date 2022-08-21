“Not everyone understands how hard it is to compete as women. They don’t have much respect for us, they just see ladies in their ‘bikinis’.”
This is what gold medal and trophy winner Shannon Lehmann from Port Shepstone said at the International Federation of Bodybuilding Fitness (IFBB) KwaZulu-Natal Provincials 2022 held in Durban at the weekend.
“I am so overwhelmed about my winning as I have worked very hard for this. I've been training since I was 16, at times doubting myself,” said Lehmann, 26, who has self-funded her training and participation in competitions.
“I am from a very small town where being a fitness athlete is not taken seriously.
“All women should be well trained to make them stronger, fit and healthier. They shouldn’t be afraid of weight training. Women of my age can achieve anything as long as they set their minds to it.
“Those who want to pursue this career ought to seek a good coach to guide and support them to reach their goals,” said Lehmann.
After her crowning at the KwaZulu-Natal championships for women under 166cm, she is expected to compete at the next national championships in Johannesburg set to take place later this year.
Tasha du Toit, 22, another competitor, said she is happy for the support she receives from her family.
“I hope to do more to make my family proud. There are a lot of sacrifices that people do not realise when you do sports like this. You put aside your social gatherings and your daily routine suddenly changes, which affects your personal life,” she said.
Du Toit encouraged women to frequently exercise as it will aid in combating many chronic and underlying illnesses.
It's all about sacrifice and fitness, say KZN bodybuilders
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
“Not everyone understands how hard it is to compete as women. They don’t have much respect for us, they just see ladies in their ‘bikinis’.”
This is what gold medal and trophy winner Shannon Lehmann from Port Shepstone said at the International Federation of Bodybuilding Fitness (IFBB) KwaZulu-Natal Provincials 2022 held in Durban at the weekend.
“I am so overwhelmed about my winning as I have worked very hard for this. I've been training since I was 16, at times doubting myself,” said Lehmann, 26, who has self-funded her training and participation in competitions.
“I am from a very small town where being a fitness athlete is not taken seriously.
“All women should be well trained to make them stronger, fit and healthier. They shouldn’t be afraid of weight training. Women of my age can achieve anything as long as they set their minds to it.
“Those who want to pursue this career ought to seek a good coach to guide and support them to reach their goals,” said Lehmann.
After her crowning at the KwaZulu-Natal championships for women under 166cm, she is expected to compete at the next national championships in Johannesburg set to take place later this year.
Tasha du Toit, 22, another competitor, said she is happy for the support she receives from her family.
“I hope to do more to make my family proud. There are a lot of sacrifices that people do not realise when you do sports like this. You put aside your social gatherings and your daily routine suddenly changes, which affects your personal life,” she said.
Du Toit encouraged women to frequently exercise as it will aid in combating many chronic and underlying illnesses.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Ashton Mitchell, 44, who has competed in bodybuilding for 21 years, said: “I love training and getting out on stage as a bodybuilder, as well as achieving a healthy lifestyle.
“This is a good structure to have in any type of life. You spend most of your time at the gym. This sport helps one to shy away from over-indulgence or being a slave of drugs or substance abuse, for instance.
“Follow your passion and heart and don’t let anybody lower your self-esteem.”
Charles Holzhausen, 73, one of the silver medal recipients for Master BB over 40, said: “I would like to inspire younger people to come forward in the sport.”
It was not about physique, he said. “It is not necessary to have a good body. It is good to exercise to prolong one's life and live a better quality life. You have to be punctual and strict with yourself and accept the change in your diet.”
Thandazani Nsimbi, a personal trainer and Lehmann's coach, said they’ve been working together for four years and wished for more sponsorships.
“I am happy with the way how athletes are coping in this sport even though the funding is inadequate,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
We need to flex our muscle to get bodybuilding on the national agenda, say buff athletes
Black, female bodybuilder joins hit show about catching snakes in SA
After more than 30 years can someone break Frith’s Comrades record?
Obesity and climate change spell double trouble for SA children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos