Detective 'pretended to interview teen but raped her instead'

A police officer accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at the Kei Mouth police station will reappear in the Komga magistrate's court court on August 29 for a formal bail application.
The suspect, a 45-year-old police detective, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the teen had opened a case against her boyfriend.
“The suspect [the detective] went to fetch the victim from her home [on August 6] so that she could be interviewed at the police station.
“On the way to the police station the suspect [allegedly] made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected.
“At the police station the suspect took the victim to an office where he allegedly raped her. Afterwards the victim was able to run to the CSC [community service centre] to lodge a complaint.”
The detective has since resigned from his job.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
