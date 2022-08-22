East Rand school’s mobile classrooms burnt to the ground

Two mobile classrooms were burnt to the ground in a fire that broke out at Eden Park Secondary School in Alberton on the East Rand.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the city’s emergency services responded to the fire just after midday on Sunday.
“We attended that call and we found two classes were burnt down completely and these are the mobile classes.”
He said the fire was already spreading to other classrooms, but firefighters managed to extinguish it and salvage some items from two classrooms that had already caught alight.
“We had a total of about eight classes around there and two of them burnt down but the other two we managed to salvage something out of them.
“As to what actually caused the fire, that is still a mystery to us and is still under investigation,” he said.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
