South Africa

East Rand school’s mobile classrooms burnt to the ground

22 August 2022 - 07:44
Two mobile classrooms completely burnt down in Edenpark secondary school. Stock Image
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

Two mobile classrooms were burnt to the ground in a fire that broke out at Eden Park Secondary School in Alberton on the East Rand. 

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the city’s emergency services responded to the fire just after midday on Sunday.

“We attended that call and we found two classes were burnt down completely and these are the mobile classes.”

He said the fire was already spreading to other classrooms, but firefighters managed to extinguish it and salvage some items from two classrooms that had already caught alight.

“We had a total of about eight classes around there and two of them burnt down but the other two we managed to salvage something out of them.

“As to what actually caused the fire, that is still a mystery to us and is still under investigation,” he said.

Eden Park what a sad day indeed for Eden park secondary mobile classes burned down. Let's pray for the youth of Eden Park things are unfortunately getting out of hand enough is enough.

Posted by Emmanuel Tlholoe on Sunday, August 21, 2022

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It’s self-hatred': parliament education committee visits looted Gauteng schools

During violence and looting last month, Edenpark Secondary School in Alberton, Johannesburg, had one of its mobile classrooms torched.
Politics
1 year ago

Human Rights Commission says no to corporal punishment

The use of corporal punishment has far-reaching effects and can cause mental and physical harm to children as well as short- and long-term aggression ...
News
2 days ago

Dismissal of slacking contractor delays construction of Gauteng school

The Nancefield Primary School construction project in Eldorado Park initially scheduled to be completed in October this year will be delayed further ...
News
4 days ago

Solution to Joburg schools rates crisis to be announced

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse announced she would be holding a briefing on Monday to lay out “active steps to correct national Cogta rates and ...
News
16 hours ago
