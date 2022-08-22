His comments came just hours after an urgent court interdict, brought by the daughters of the late Zwelithini, was struck off the roll.
Two others have claimed a right to the crown.
Members of the royal family held an ukungena esibayeni at Enyokeni royal palace earlier this month to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.
Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini’s palaces.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll last month.
Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, was also last week also declared Zulu King.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.
Many took to social media to weigh in on the fierce succession battle, congratulate Misuzulu and pledge their allegiance to the king.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
‘I’m no Zulu but Misuzulu is my king, Bayede Dawg’: Mzansi weighs in on ukungena esibayeni
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
South Africans flooded social media in reaction to Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ukungena esibayeni (entering of the kraal ceremony).
Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died last year.
He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
Thousands of Zulu maidens and amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) descended on the royal palace for the ceremony.
After, Misuzulu took his seat on the throne and addressed the Zulu nation.
“Today people of the king, this is a big day in the history of the Zulu nation. From today, I promise that the Zulu nation will be united,” said Misuzulu.
Many took to social media to weigh in on the fierce succession battle, congratulate Misuzulu and pledge their allegiance to the king.
