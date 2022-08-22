×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I’m no Zulu but Misuzulu is my king, Bayede Dawg’: Mzansi weighs in on ukungena esibayeni

22 August 2022 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu entering the kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu entering the kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

South Africans flooded social media in reaction to Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ukungena esibayeni (entering of the kraal ceremony).

Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died last year.

He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

Thousands of Zulu maidens and amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) descended on the royal palace for the ceremony.

After, Misuzulu took his seat on the throne and addressed the Zulu nation.

“Today people of the king, this is a big day in the history of the Zulu nation. From today, I promise that the Zulu nation will be united,” said Misuzulu.

His comments came just hours after an urgent court interdict, brought by the daughters of the late Zwelithini, was struck off the roll.

Two others have claimed a right to the crown.

Members of the royal family held an ukungena esibayeni at Enyokeni royal palace earlier this month to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.

Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini’s palaces.

Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll last month.

Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, was also last week also declared Zulu King.

Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings.

Many took to social media to weigh in on the fierce succession battle, congratulate Misuzulu and pledge their allegiance to the king.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Misuzulu says he is the only king of the Zulus

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday said he was the only Zulu monarch and no other king will be installed.
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | People come in their numbers to King Misuzulu's entering of the kraal ceremony

People across SA flocked in their numbers to KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness ukungena esibayeni (the entering ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | The making of a king: Misuzulu kaZwelithini crowned in a festival of Zulu song and dance

Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died from Covid-19-related complications last year.
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. David Makhura to make way for Lesufi ‘soon’ Politics
  4. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics
  5. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point