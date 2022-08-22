×

South Africa

LISTEN | Saftu demands R1,500 for 12.4-million jobless South Africans

Economy must be overhauled for citizens to afford basic needs, says Zwelinzima Vavi ahead of planned national shutdown on Wednesday

22 August 2022 - 16:32
The Congress of SA Trade Unions, and other unions and civil society groupings, will stage a national strike against the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng

As trade unions plan to shut down the country on Wednesday, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says one of their demands is an increase of the R350 grant for the unemployed to R1,500.

Listen:

Lowering of prices, stepping aside of leaders of Eskom and the ANC, and land distribution are some of the key demands.

Vavi said the shutdown is a start of the total emancipation of the working class from poverty, inequality and oppression. “We’re not aiming at just having a one-day strike.”

He echoed former president Thabo Mbeki and EFF leader Julius Malema’s warnings of a “civil war” if living conditions of South Africans did not improve and their issues were ignored.

TimesLIVE

