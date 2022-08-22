×

South Africa

Missing Durban woman found dead in hospital after car crash

22 August 2022 - 12:21
Missing Sharon Govender was found deceased following an accident last week
Image: Missing Children SA

The search for a Durban mother of three has ended in heartbreak for her family after she died from injuries suffered in a car crash.

NGO Missing Children SA circulated a post on Facebook on Tuesday last week appealing for help in locating Sharon Govender, 54.

According to the post, Govender — from Essenwood Road in Musgrave — was last seen at a local garage on Tuesday evening in her Hyundai Accent.

Missing Children SA said two days later that Govender had been found dead.

“The family have located the missing person at a hospital,” it said.

It is understood that Govender was involved in a car crash, the details of which are not known at this stage.

TimesLIVE

