The search for a Durban mother of three has ended in heartbreak for her family after she died from injuries suffered in a car crash.
NGO Missing Children SA circulated a post on Facebook on Tuesday last week appealing for help in locating Sharon Govender, 54.
According to the post, Govender — from Essenwood Road in Musgrave — was last seen at a local garage on Tuesday evening in her Hyundai Accent.
Missing Children SA said two days later that Govender had been found dead.
“The family have located the missing person at a hospital,” it said.
It is understood that Govender was involved in a car crash, the details of which are not known at this stage.
TimesLIVE
Missing Durban woman found dead in hospital after car crash
Image: Missing Children SA
TimesLIVE
