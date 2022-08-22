×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rand Water to complete new pipeline maintenance work by Tuesday morning

22 August 2022 - 16:30
Rand Water says it will complete maintenance by Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Rand Water says it will complete maintenance by Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water expects to complete maintenance work on some of its pipelines by 8.30am on Tuesday.

The water utility scheduled planned maintenance of its newly constructed B6 pipeline from August 19 to 23.

The 2.3km portion of the pipe was flagged as a weak spot about two years ago during a condition assessment.

“The pipe was fine, but the 2.3km [section] was flagged,” said Zuikerbosch water treatment plant executive manager Eddie Singo.

Taps will still flow during 87.5-hour project, Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni residents told

Joburg Water says supply will be reduced by only 10% during the maintenance period, assuring residents there will not be dry taps.
News
5 days ago

Rand Water undertakes condition assessments of infrastructure to ascertain whether it can sustain water demand.

“In the event that the asset [infrastructure] itself is showing deterioration, we initiate a project to either replace or augment it.”

If an asset such as a pipeline appears to be adequate for future water demands, they initiate a project to improve it.

“The work we are doing now, from August 19 to tomorrow morning [Tuesday], is to integrate the new pipeline into the old one. We are disconnecting that portion that has been flagged to be a weak spot and connecting this new one.” .

Work was progressing well and was ahead of schedule.

“We hope that by 8.30am tomorrow, as planned, we will be done with everything.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK

The champions of clean energy have turned to dirty coal to manage a crisis brought on by their sanctions against Russia.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Urgent appeal to western Joburgers to reduce water usage

A major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station has resulted in a massive reduction in water to the Crosby, Brixton ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Joburg’s ‘golden repair’ under way with R3.3bn allocated to infrastructure

SPONSORED | Highlights of the City of Johannesburg budget speech 2022/2023
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News
  4. David Makhura to make way for Lesufi ‘soon’ Politics
  5. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point