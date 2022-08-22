×

South Africa

Saftu briefs media on national shutdown

22 August 2022 - 12:51 By TimesLIVE

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will on Monday brief the media on its plans for a national shutdown this week.

The shutdown is expected to take place on Wednesday. Saftu and its members want the government to address the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding. 

TimesLIVE

