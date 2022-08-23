×

South Africa

Arrest of two more alleged July unrest instigators brings total to 46

23 August 2022 - 21:44 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks say 11 more people suspected of being instigators of the July 2021 unrests were arrested on Tuesday. Ten will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday and the eleventh will appear on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Hawks arrested two more suspects linked to the July unrest last year, bringing to 11 the number of people arrested on Tuesday.

“Ten arrests were effected in various areas around Gauteng and one in Western Cape, which brings the total number of arrested alleged instigators since the commencement of the operation to 46,” Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.

She said 10 of the suspects are expected to be brought before the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of conspiracy to incite public violence, incitement to public violence and incitement to arson.

The eleventh suspect from the Western Cape will join others in Durban on Friday.

At a press briefing hours before the arrests, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the Hawks had arrested half the people in their sights in the case.

“Up to today [Tuesday] we’ve arrested 50% of the people who played a role — I won’t indicate who the others are and I won’t rank them [in terms of their public standing]. In court they can be judged in terms of their role. We are not swayed by political authority.”

