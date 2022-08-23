Eskom on Tuesday said it was considering disconnecting the City of Tshwane to secure outstanding payment on its huge electricity bill.
The power utility said the city is in breach of the Electricity Supply Agreement by failing to pay its R1.6b bill, which was due on August 17.
It said the city has paid R68m, which did little to dent the huge balance on its account.
The power utility said it had held numerous engagements with the city's management to ensure payment.
“These actions have not yielded any results as the city has continued with the same pattern. The inconsistent payments are untenable and unacceptable since Eskom’s financial position is well known,” it said.
Eskom considers disconnecting City of Tshwane for failing to settle R1.6bn electricity debt
Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane communities in the dark
It said the city’s persistent failure to honour its payments places a huge burden on the power utility to keep providing it with electricity.
Eskom said it will continue to apply different approaches to recover money owing and has alerted the MEC of co-operative governance & traditional affairs to the risk associated with late payment.
Sipho Stuurman, spokesperson for Tshwane's mayor, said the city's finance team has consistently engaged with Eskom on a payment plan and will continue to do so.
