×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nine more arrests in Gauteng over July 2021 unrest

23 August 2022 - 15:46
Nine more people linked to the July 2021 unrest have been arrested, bringing the total to 44. File photo.
Nine more people linked to the July 2021 unrest have been arrested, bringing the total to 44. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Police have arrested nine more people linked to the July unrest last year. 

The arrests were made in Gauteng, bringing the total number of arrested alleged instigators to 44, police said on Tuesday.

“These persons of interest will be brought before court soon on charges of conspiracy to [commit] public violence, incitement to public violence and incitement to arson.”

At a press briefing hours before, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the Hawks had arrested half the people in their sights in this case.

“There are [now 44] arrests effected by the Hawks so far. If one can understand the complex nature of the investigation, the public should rest assured that nothing that appeared in the public [eye] was left unattended,” he said.

“Up to today [Tuesday] we’ve arrested 50% of the people who played a role — I won’t indicate who the others are and I won’t rank them [in terms of their public standing]. In court they can be judged in terms of their role. We are not swayed by political authority.”

The investigation continues.

Most of the arrests have been in KwaZulu-Natal, with a few in the North West and the Free State.

More than a year later, the country is still reeling from the more than R50bn economic knock that resulted from the unrest. It is believed to have stemmed from former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN

Eight more people were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday in connection with promoting violence ...
News
5 days ago

Warrant glitch means Hawks miss 60 unrest suspects

Analysts caution public not to expect too much from KZN raids this week.
News
1 week ago

Twenty alleged July 2021 unrest instigators to appear in court on Friday

The Hawks say they have arrested 20 people alleged to be instigators in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms ...
News
1 week ago

Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been named in statements obtained by the Hawks relating to the July unrest.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News
  2. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  3. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  4. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News
  5. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne