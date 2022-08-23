POLL | Do you agree with the national shutdown?

“I am beyond words to understand how Cosatu and Saftu believe shutting down the economy, which they themselves have deliberately destroyed over 28 years, will improve the economy. Hence no trade union will ever have a veto right on ActionSA economic policies,” said Mashaba.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and SA Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu) call for a national shutdown has sparked debate, with some saying it is nothing more than labour organisations trying to flex their muscles ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December.
The unions will join the General Industries Workers' Union of SA (Giwusa) on Wednesday to protest against the rising cost of living, fuel prices and load-shedding.
They will march to the Union Buildings to try to pressure government into implementing relief measures for citizens.
Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei said the march will “force a conversation” about such costs.
“It's a structural crisis when it feels like an individual crisis. The consequences of this crisis are gender-based violence, xenophobia and crime — the working class is paying with blood, it's a crisis of the system.
“This is government committed to corporate profiteering. Rates are killing the working and middle classes.
While some support the shutdown, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is among those who cautioned it may do more harm than good.
He also suggested it is simply unions trying to gain leverage ahead of the ANC conference.
“I am beyond words to understand how Cosatu and Saftu believe shutting down the economy, which they themselves have deliberately destroyed over 28 years, will improve the economy. Hence no trade union will ever have a veto right on ActionSA economic policies,” said Mashaba.
“We encourage the labour force not to be manipulated into participating in mass protest action for no pay if union bosses are not prepared to also forfeit their salaries on protest days.
“While we appreciate the precipitous rise in the cost of living and the unacceptably high rates of unemployment, the economy cannot afford a mass shutdown. As our country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, which pushed SA ever closer to the precipice of recession, our economy simply cannot withstand such action,” said Mashaba.
