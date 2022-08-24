×

South Africa

Bow down and call me madam: Mkhwebane's alleged workplace demands gets tongues wagging

24 August 2022 - 10:26
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

South Africans have weighed in on claims that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane required staff members to bow down to her when she entered the office. 

This was revealed by former public protector COO Basani Baloyi, who testified before the Section 194 committee hearing on Monday on whether Mkhwebane is fit for office.

Baloyi claimed they had to address Mkhwebane as “madam” and bow down to her, as more testimony about an alleged culture of fear during Mkhwebane's reign was heard by the committee.

“I have worked with various MECs and ministers but you know when the public protector walks from her office to the boardroom we had to rise, which I found an anomaly [because] this is not a person who walks in as an executive authority,” said Baloyi. 

“Most of the MECs and ministers I’ve worked with did not actually do that. I just felt that when you are at that particular level, you know, you need to deal with matters in a manner that you understand your team and you understand your environment.”

She said Mkhwebane's leadership style was authoritarian and alleged that she wanted to be addressed as madam and not by name.

“The public protector’s leadership style was authoritarian. She must be addressed as ‘madam’. She must be bowed down to, quite literally. Her style of leadership was characterised by inflexibility, irrationality and a failure or refusal to treat her staff with dignity and respect,’’ she said.

According to Baloyi, Mkhwebane also set “unrealistic deadlines” and has a “complete lack of trust” in senior staff members.

Baloyi's testimony comes after that of the head of corporate services in the public protector’s office Gumbi Tyelela, who told parliament last week that Mkhwebane wanted to fire former spokesperson Cleo Mosana for calling her by name. 

On social media, many criticised Mkhwebane and questioned her style of leadership. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say. 

