Court orders reinstatement of Sars executive who blew the whistle on Bain
The labour court has ordered the reinstatement, with backpay, of two SA Revenue Service (Sars) executives dismissed in 2017 after questioning the “restructuring” process.
The court said their sin was to question the integrity of the restructuring by then commissioner Tom Moyane with management consulting firm Bain & Company as service provider.
One of the women blew the whistle on the alleged unlawful appointment of Bain at Sars.
The positions of Hope Mashilo and Tshebeletso Seremane were downgraded after the restructuring in August 2015 and the two women were ordered to accept positions which were not in the approved “new structure” introduced by Bain.
The women repeatedly asked for information about the positions being “dictated” to them, which entailed doing no meaningful work. The court said information was not forthcoming.
The women refused to accept the positions and this prompted Moyane to inform them that they either accept the positions or face dismissal.
EDITORIAL | ‘Justice for Babita’ should be justice for all whistle-blowers
The women were dismissed due to “operational requirements” in terms of a section in the Labour Relations Act.
The women challenged their dismissals and sought reinstatement.
In addition, Mashilo sought an order to declare her dismissal automatically unfair due to a protected disclosure she made in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act.
Mashilo was executive of workplace wellness before the restructuring and her position was phased out at executive level and downgraded. She was offered a position of domain specialist.
She said executives who accepted positions of domain specialists had no meaningful jobs to do.
They would arrive in the morning, read newspapers and take a walk to nearby Brooklyn Mall. Switching computers on was also a waste of time as they were not receiving any e-mails from anyone within Sars.
On July 31 2017, Mashilo wrote a letter titled “Breaking the Silence”, which, in her view, was a protected disclosure. She e-mailed that letter to then finance minister Malusi Gigaba and Yunus Carrim, chair of the standing committee on finance. She copied Moyane on the e-mail. In the letter, she raised the “unlawful” appointment of Bain by Moyane.
Mashilo also raised the issue that domain specialists were being paid for doing no work and, as such, was inconsistent with the Public Finance Management Act. Two days later, Mashilo was dismissed.
After her dismissal, the Sars commission headed by judge Robert Nugent made findings on the role of Bain at Sars. Mashilo said due to her protected disclosure, Sars had benefited in that Bain has returned R217m with interest.
Seremane’s position as executive of integrity and organisational culture was also downgraded. She was also pressurised to accept the domain specialist position.
She was dismissed after persisting with seeking information about this position.
Media concession keeps Zuma’s tax records safe from media — for now
In a judgment handed down on Monday, acting judge of the labour court Smanga Sethene said Sars had failed to justify the dismissal of Mashilo and Seremane for operational reasons.
Mashilo’s e-mail to Gigaba disclosed the unlawful appointment of Bain.
“By reporting Bain, Ms Mashilo was performing one of the most underrated and thankless constitutional duties: whistle-blowing. I employ the words 'underrated and thankless' advisedly due to the fact that the legislature seems to be moving at a snail's pace in promulgating tangible legislation to protect whistle-blower,” Sethene said.
In the case of Seremane, Sethene said it was not in dispute that Sars’ customs division had expressed that she be transferred to the unit before she was dismissed.
“The injustices visited upon Ms Mashilo and Ms Seremane deserves the unwavering protection of this court.”
