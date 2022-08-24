Eight life terms plus 100 years for Limpopo's 29-year-old serial rapist

A Limpopo serial rapist was on Wednesday sentenced to eight life terms and 100 years’ imprisonment.
The high court in Thohoyandou had earlier found Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, 29, guilty of eight counts of rape, including raping a girl aged 13, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and three counts of kidnapping.
The court heard that between March 2015 and July 2017, Tshisikhawe was terrorising Lwamondo, Duthuni, Tshisaulu and Mvelaphanda villages.
“He would enter the homestead of the victims, threaten the victims with a knife, and rob them of money, bank cards and cellphones,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
After his arrest in July 2017, Tshisikhawe escaped from custody and was rearrested after three weeks.
The accused pleaded not guilty.
During the aggravation of sentence, state advocate Nduvheni Mulangaphuma asked the court to impose a life sentence.
