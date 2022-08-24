×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eight life terms plus 100 years for Limpopo's 29-year-old serial rapist

24 August 2022 - 20:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, the serial rapist convicted of raping eight females, including a 13-year-old teenager, was sentenced to eight life terms and 100 years’ imprisonment.
Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, the serial rapist convicted of raping eight females, including a 13-year-old teenager, was sentenced to eight life terms and 100 years’ imprisonment.
Image: NPA Communications.

A Limpopo serial rapist was on Wednesday sentenced to eight life terms and 100 years’ imprisonment.

The high court in Thohoyandou had earlier found Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, 29, guilty of eight counts of rape, including raping a girl aged 13, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and three counts of kidnapping.

The court heard that between March 2015 and July 2017, Tshisikhawe was terrorising Lwamondo, Duthuni, Tshisaulu and Mvelaphanda villages.

“He would enter the homestead of the victims, threaten the victims with a knife, and rob them of money, bank cards and cellphones,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

After his arrest in July 2017, Tshisikhawe escaped from custody and was rearrested after three weeks. 

The accused pleaded not guilty.

During the aggravation of sentence, state advocate Nduvheni Mulangaphuma asked the court to impose a life sentence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Life in jail for rapist and robber whose DNA linked him to the crimes

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday sentenced Mduduzi Hopewell Shembe, 32, to two life terms and 61 years' imprisonment after his conviction ...
News
1 week ago

Lesotho national who entered SA illegally and raped teen girls sentenced to life imprisonment

A serial rapist who entered SA illegally from Lesotho and raped three children and a young woman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
News
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | No justice for 52-year-old rape victim after case closed

Mulaudzi says her alleged attacker is someone she knows from her community and sees daily.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off