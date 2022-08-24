Scores of South Africans took to the streets on Wednesday in solidarity with Cosatu's call for a national strike against the rising cost of living in SA and undermining of collective bargaining by employers.
IN PICS | Thousands take to the streets for national shutdown protest
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Alaister Russell
