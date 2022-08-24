×

South Africa

No shutdown at schools as unions take to the streets

24 August 2022 - 12:51
Unions are protesting against the rising cost of living.
Image: Alaister Russell

The national shutdown got off to a slow start, with the department of basic education indicating it was business as usual at schools.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there had been no reports of disruptions.

He said pupils must focus on their school work as the sector was still recovering from Covid-19's devastating impact.

South Africans took to the streets on Wednesday in solidarity with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African Federations of Trade Unions' (Saftu) call for a national strike against rising costs.

The Cosatu-affiliated South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) could not determine if any of its members had joined the protest, but spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the union had called on them to do so.

“At the end of the day, it is up to them. At the moment we haven’t established if our members have been part of the shutdown. Sadtu, as an affiliate of Cosatu, supports the national call for the strike,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gauteng department of education urged parents and guardians to ensure pupils attended classes on all school days.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had received reports that learning had not been disrupted at schools.

TimesLIVE

