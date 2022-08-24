August 24 2022 — 7:00
All set for national strike by workers against socioeconomic conditions
Thousands of workers are expected to stay away from work and strike as two of the country’s trade union federations and unions affiliated to them embark on a national shutdown on Wednesday.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said the national strike was in response to load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices.
“This socioeconomic strike also represents a push back and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” Cosatu said.
SA SHUTDOWN UPDATES | All set for national strike by workers against socioeconomic conditions
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng
August 24 2022 — 07:53
August 24 2022 — 07:35
Shutdown stayaway: It's legal but salaries will be docked
The work stayaway organised by trade unions Saftu and Cosatu is legal, employers and the government confirm.
“The protest action has been approved by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and therefore has protected status,” the National Employers Association of SA said.
August 24 2022 — 07:20
Johannesburg's roads are quieter than usual, showing some workers are heading the call for a national shutdown on Wednesday
“At the moment it’s relatively quiet in the city of Jo’burg. We have noted low traffic volumes compared to other days. It would be because most people are not heading to work or school,” said Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson.
"We haven’t received any reports of interruptions as yet," he added.
- Kgaugelo Masweneng
August 24 2022 — 7:00
All set for national strike by workers against socioeconomic conditions
Thousands of workers are expected to stay away from work and strike as two of the country’s trade union federations and unions affiliated to them embark on a national shutdown on Wednesday.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said the national strike was in response to load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices.
“This socioeconomic strike also represents a push back and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” Cosatu said.
August 24 2022 — 6:59
Business accused of callous profit chasing
The planned shutdown is a message to business that they cannot continue ignoring the plight of the poor.
Government accused of inaction
South African Federation of Trade Unions General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the country has been calling for assistance with rising levels of unemployment and the increased cost of living, but government has done nothing.
August 24 2022 — 6:10
National Shutdown | Institute of Risk Management SA warns of possible dire economic consequences
The Institute of Risk Management South Africa has warned of possible dire economic consequences from the planned national shutdown set to take place across South Africa on Wednesday.
The Institute says the envisaged national shutdown featuring the country's biggest trade union federations would have a detrimental effect on the already weak economy.
Crippling protest action has been announced by two of South Africa's most prominent trade union federations Saftu and Cosatu as they rally against the rising fuel and food prices.
READ MORE :
Saftu briefs media on national shutdown
POLL | Do you agree with the national shutdown?
Mashaba concerned national shutdown could lead to more job losses
#NationalShutdown: Vavi says only solution to high cost of living is a fightback
LISTEN | Saftu demands R1,500 for 12.4-million jobless South Africans
Another union joins plans for national shutdown next week, rallies allies
We want action against township murders, says Cosatu ahead of picket
Cosatu and Saftu to stage national strike over fuel costs and load-shedding next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos