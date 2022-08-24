SA's unemployment rate dips — here are the four sectors with the biggest job gains

SA's unemployment rate has seen an overall decline for the second time in almost two years, with four sectors recording the biggest job gains.

The latest Stats SA data, released on Tuesday, showed the unemployment rate declined by 0.6% from 34.5% in the first quarter to 33.9% in the second quarter.

According to the data, 648,000 jobs were gained in the second quarter.

The unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition of unemployment, also decreased by 1.4% to 44.1 % in the second quarter compared with the first.

Four sectors with biggest job gains

The biggest job gains were in community and social services (276,000), trade (169,000), finance (128,000) and construction (104,000).

However, there were job losses in manufacturing (73,000) and transport (54,000).

“The total number of persons employed was 15.6-million in the second quarter,” said Stats SA.