×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Festive atmosphere at shutdown march in Durban

24 August 2022 - 11:34 By Mfundo Mkhize
Trade union members get in the mood ahead of the shutdown march in Durban on Wednesday.
Trade union members get in the mood ahead of the shutdown march in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

There was a festive atmosphere as music blared at King Dinuzulu park in Durban on Wednesday where members of two unions gathered as part of the national protest.

There was a strong police presence as about 500 people, mainly members of the SA Democratic Teachers' Union, slowly trickled into the assembly point before the march at about 10am.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said the national strike was in response to load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices.

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said its members wanted to raise grievances and express discontent about the appalling conditions they endure.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize told TimesLIVE their members were suffering and marching in protest against the unfavourable socioeconomic conditions in the country.

Nomvula Maneli, provincial secretary of the trade union for musicians, said they joined the protest because musicians were also struggling to survive.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

READ MORE

SA SHUTDOWN UPDATES | 'Fix the economy, we are struggling,' says Tshwane shutdown protester

Thousands of workers are expected to stay away from work and strike as two of the country’s trade union federations and unions affiliated to them ...
News
7 hours ago

#NationalShutdown: Vavi says only solution to high cost of living is a fightback

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi on Monday said the decision to hold a national shutdown comes as a result of worsening socioeconomic ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema