Girls asked by teachers for sexual favours for good grades: report

The report looked at more than 36,000 cases involving 3,667 people, including students, pupils, parents, the elderly who act as guardians and caregivers, and other parties who stood witness.
According to a statement by Corruption Watch on Thursday, this sample represents about 10% of the total number of reports it receives and “gives us a glimpse as to what is taking place in mainly primary and secondary schools”.
The organisation received 3,417 reports from primary and secondary schools, 183 from sector education and training authority institutions (Setas) and 67 from technical, vocational, education and training (TVET) colleges.
Across these sectors it found that the most pervasive forms of corruption were:
- misappropriation of resources (43%) including reports of theft, embezzlement of funds and misuse of resources;
- maladministration (17.1%) including mismanagement of resources and wasteful and fruitless expenditure;
- abuse of authority (14.2%) including the victimisation of whistle-blowers;
- procurement irregularities (12.3%) including the solicitation and acceptance of kickbacks in tender processes; and
- employment irregularities (12.1%) including sextortion, bribery for jobs and flouting of recruitment processes.
Corruption Watch senior researcher and author of the report Melusi Ncala said: “What is particularly striking about these heart-wrenching accounts is the willingness of ordinary people — whether parents, guardians, learners, students, workers or professionals — to speak up against brazen acts of corruption.
“Equally conspicuous is the persistent failure of the government and law enforcement to act against those educators, principals, administrators, unions and board members implicated in corrupt activities, usually motivated by personal greed.”
The types of corruption and implicated parties vary according to the institution.
Schools suffer most from misappropriation of resources (45%), maladministration (17%) and abuse of authority (15%), “with principals and school governing body members implicated as the primary culprits”.
‘Sex pest’ headmaster faces R1.6m damages claim
“Alarmingly, incidents of bribery and extortion are also prevalent, including allegations of sextortion, along with employment irregularities,” says the report.
Sextortion is where women and girls are forced to provide sexual favours to obtain good grades.
Most of this type of corruption is exposed by whistle-blowers.
The most common corruption relates to feeding schemes, where procurement processes are flouted and favouritism and nepotism are practised, with principals recruiting friends and family to administration posts.
Most of the incidents of corruption at schools come from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Image: Corruption Watch
At Setas most of the corruption comes from procurement irregularities (30%), followed by maladministration (27%) and misappropriation of resources (31%).
“Again it is people in positions of power who are seen to solicit bribes, flout recruitment processes and disrupt the rollout of training programmes and learnerships,” the report says.
Image: Corruption Watch
Investigations found cases of corruption where officials from government departments receiving kickbacks in corrupt procurement deals.
“Consequently, we are informed students often find themselves enrolled for programmes that are under-resourced. Those who inquire about these nefarious activities are bullied or forced to deregister from the courses,” Ncala said.
“If education is vocational, it would be reasonable to expect those responsible for managing these institutions to be more mindful of the duty of care.”
The most prominent cases of corruption at TVET colleges were procurement irregularities (32%), employment irregularities (22%) and abuse of authority (16%).
Image: Corruption Watch
The NPO said wrongdoers in this case are mainly municipal officials, college executives and administrators.
“The unethical practices we have been alerted to are wide-ranging. In one of the cases, we were told about a person who was recruited and appointed into a managerial position at a college despite the fact [they] had a criminal record of several offences. The whistle-blower further reported that the appointee went on to hire a close friend too.
“It is alleged that officials inflate the prices of tenders awarded to businesses they have ties with. In the absence of lifestyle audits, these officials flaunt their ill-gotten gains and ill-treat those who ask questions or report them to police.”
A lack of resources was a frequent excuse for not providing proper education, Ncala said.
“If the limited resources that do exist are being mismanaged to the extent that we see, something has to be done urgently to hold the guilty parties accountable and to address the challenges preventing people from accessing the education they deserve.
“The authorities in this sector are simply paying lip service to the issue of graft – and if anything can be gleaned from their rhetoric, it is their apathy and refusal to be accountable.
“Their failure to act decisively necessitates strong and resounding action by us, the people.”
