The Steve Tshwete local municipality workers who were injured after they were allegedly shot at by security guards, employed by the council during a protest at the municipality’s head office in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, will be laying charges of attempted murder and intend to sue the council.
Workers’ representative Kgosi Makwati said they are waiting for the three injured workers to be discharged.
“We are going to lay the charges of attempted murder and sue the council. This will be against the municipality, the security company, the acting municipal manager and the executive mayor in their personal capacities,” he said.
The shooting incident comes after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3m.
Workers downed tools in solidarity with the 16 employees. The protesting workers said guards flew a drone over the crowd, which they started stoning.
Makwati said there would be a memorial for their colleague, Tshepo Maseko, 33, who died during the incident from a wound to the back of his head.
Injured Middelburg municipal workers intend to sue council and lay charges
Image: Supplied
The Steve Tshwete local municipality workers who were injured after they were allegedly shot at by security guards, employed by the council during a protest at the municipality’s head office in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, will be laying charges of attempted murder and intend to sue the council.
Workers’ representative Kgosi Makwati said they are waiting for the three injured workers to be discharged.
“We are going to lay the charges of attempted murder and sue the council. This will be against the municipality, the security company, the acting municipal manager and the executive mayor in their personal capacities,” he said.
The shooting incident comes after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3m.
Workers downed tools in solidarity with the 16 employees. The protesting workers said guards flew a drone over the crowd, which they started stoning.
Makwati said there would be a memorial for their colleague, Tshepo Maseko, 33, who died during the incident from a wound to the back of his head.
'Why did they have to shoot them?' ask family of slain municipal worker
Makwati said out of the three injured, two were still critical.
He said the municipality hasn’t contributed nor visited the families of the injured or the bereaved.
Makwati said senior management is not expected to be present at the memorial.
“They haven’t done anything at all, only workers and the community. We had a prayer where Tshepo was shot and we went to the family and had another prayer session. Today it’s the memorial service at the Adelaide Tambo Community Hall,” he said.
He said the family is still devastated by the incident and the loss of their loved one.
“What is most disappointing for them and the families of the injured workers is that the municipality hasn’t approached them to give their side of the story but continues to make false statements.”
Makwati said this has also fuelled false news, resulting in one of the injured workers being reported to have died while still alive.
“Now it seems like everything is normal, but when we go to the families, when we have prayer sessions, that is when you see it’s really touching them. It’s very sad because we were with him [Tshepo] daily. Everyone knows him personally. It’s shocking.”
He said they will be seeking counselling for the workers.
“The strike is still on. We are very disappointed and angry that even after the death of our colleague, the shootings and the illegal security guards, they are not considering anything, how the security guards were procured. We think they are still playing games, and we know that the ANC and the DA are in this together, so both parties are involved in the looting of this municipality.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Blacklisted’ company knocks the lights out of eThekwini with R30m asset seizure
Second person shot during municipal protest in Middelburg dies in hospital
One person dies as 'guards shoot at municipal workers'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos