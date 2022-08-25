×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

One ear cut off: Murder suspect easy to identify after tavern knife fight

25 August 2022 - 13:17 By TimesLIVE
The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by detectives at the health centre where he was receiving treatment for his ear injury. Stock photo.
The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by detectives at the health centre where he was receiving treatment for his ear injury. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

An argument over meat and bread at a tavern in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Monday led to one man being stabbed to death and another having his ear cut off.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by detectives on Tuesday at the Motherwell health centre where he had sought treatment for his injury.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the man was scheduled to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

The victim was identified as Sinetemba Peter, 30.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Finger-chopping convict appeals 18-month term and gets 10 years instead

Court delivers a devastating judgment slamming the police investigation’s failure to identify ‘unknown white males’, among other mishaps
News
16 hours ago

Enyobeni tavern manager appears in court

The case against the manager of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, was on Friday postponed until ...
News
5 days ago

‘I don’t hate alcohol’: Bheki Cele urges taverners to teach patrons how to drink nicely

Women are not a ‘commodity’ to be bought with booze, minister tells youth
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  2. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  4. Home affairs to terminate about 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December South Africa
  5. Hawks raid OCJ officials' homes after Sunday Times investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court