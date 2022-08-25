An argument over meat and bread at a tavern in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Monday led to one man being stabbed to death and another having his ear cut off.
One ear cut off: Murder suspect easy to identify after tavern knife fight
An argument over meat and bread at a tavern in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Monday led to one man being stabbed to death and another having his ear cut off.
A 29-year-old man was arrested by detectives on Tuesday at the Motherwell health centre where he had sought treatment for his injury.
Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the man was scheduled to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder.
The victim was identified as Sinetemba Peter, 30.
