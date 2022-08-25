Ghettuba drew a large crowd as she spoke about the future of African content creation, mentioning that Africa is on the map as a powerhouse for unique African content that can be enjoyed internationally.
“Storytellers are the custodians of our history ... I think we are responsible for preserving our culture, for showcasing our culture.
“If you look at Hollywood, which is local American stories, in Bollywood, those are local Indian stories and in Nollywood — I admire Nigeria which says, 'This is the party, you are welcome to join' — [they are telling] authentic Nigerian stories.
“We have found that the shows that do the best are the ones that are locally specific. There is unwavering dedication to tell local stories and it is our responsibility to tell our stories to the world — nobody is going to tell ... well, they are coming now, they are understanding this is where it is at,” Ghettuba said.
“What do we look for when we are looking for stories? There is an alchemy. Do you have a story you are excited about? Do you think people will enjoy this story? And lastly, will you be able to tell this story?
“We are looking for courageous stories so we can discuss and enjoy the big issues of today.”
WATCH | How to treat African creatives, according to Netflix African head Dorothy Ghettuba
“If you want to get along with African creatives, you need to do three things: you need to honour them and respect them for their craft, you need to pay them well, and you need to pay them on time,” says Dorothy Ghettuba, director of African original series at Netflix.
Ghettuba gave insight into the future of African movies and series at Netflix during the MIP Africa conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday.
According to its website, MIP Africa is “a market for film, television, and digital content distribution and co-production business in Africa” to highlight the future of African film, animation and music scenes. The event continues until Friday.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux
