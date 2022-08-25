×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | How to treat African creatives, according to Netflix African head Dorothy Ghettuba

25 August 2022 - 13:36
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

“If you want to get along with African creatives, you need to do three things: you need to honour them and respect them for their craft, you need to pay them well, and you need to pay them on time,” says Dorothy Ghettuba, director of African original series at Netflix.

Ghettuba gave insight into the future of African movies and series at Netflix during the MIP Africa conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday.

According to its website, MIP Africa is “a market for film, television, and digital content distribution and co-production business in Africa” to highlight the future of African film, animation and music scenes. The event continues until Friday.

Dorothy Ghettuba, director of African original series at Netflix, at the MIP Africa conference in Cape Town on August 24 2022.
Dorothy Ghettuba, director of African original series at Netflix, at the MIP Africa conference in Cape Town on August 24 2022.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Ghettuba drew a large crowd as she spoke about the future of African content creation, mentioning that Africa is on the map as a powerhouse for unique African content that can be enjoyed internationally.

“Storytellers are the custodians of our history ... I think we are responsible for preserving our culture, for showcasing our culture.

“If you look at Hollywood, which is local American stories, in Bollywood, those are local Indian stories and in Nollywood — I admire Nigeria which says, 'This is the party, you are welcome to join' — [they are telling] authentic Nigerian stories.

“We have found that the shows that do the best are the ones that are locally specific. There is unwavering dedication to tell local stories and it is our responsibility to tell our stories to the world — nobody is going to tell ... well, they are coming now, they are understanding this is where it is at,” Ghettuba said.

“What do we look for when we are looking for stories? There is an alchemy. Do you have a story you are excited about? Do you think people will enjoy this story? And lastly, will you be able to tell this story?

“We are looking for courageous stories so we can discuss and enjoy the big issues of today.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the second fact or fiction quiz with the cast of Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Catch episode two of this fun format with some of the stars of this exciting new local drama, designed to entertain and inform fans
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT | Idris Elba in terrifying ‘Beast’; Hindi take on ‘Forest Gump’; Khanyi Mbau gets roasted

Survival thriller filmed in SA will get pulses racing; heart-warming Indian remake of the classic; Mohale and Somizi’s series face off on Showmax and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  2. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  4. Home affairs to terminate about 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December South Africa
  5. Hawks raid OCJ officials' homes after Sunday Times investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court