Forgive, forget, take responsibility; plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It is neither relevant nor advisable to equate apartheid to state capture and corruption, writes Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.

Both these political phenomena, however, left a bloody trail of destruction that calls on our instincts to choose between forgetting, forgiveness and taking responsibility.

Morally apartheid is immeasurably more evil than state capture and corruption. Yet both dehumanised the majority, destroyed life and lives, caused poverty and unemployment and disempowered generation after generation.

Recently Barbara Hogan and Derek Hanekom used various public and social media platforms to rail against the state capturers in our midst.

Trevor Manuel, Thabo Mbeki, Joel Netshitenzhe, Pravin Gordhan, Thoko Didiza and Cyril Ramaphosa have all condemned those who plundered, corrupted and eroded our constitution and economy. Before that, when there was still hope, Albertina Sisulu, Valli Moosa, Jay Naidoo and Nelson Mandela called on Luthuli House to do introspection.

None of these high-ranking individuals has admitted to their role in state capture.

Maybe it is because the systemic, politically driven dismantling of the constitutional oversight functions of the committees in the legislatures was ostensibly the result of majority politics and not initially a clear indication of state capture.

Perhaps cadre deployment initially seemed innocent. Maybe the economic empowerment of loyal cadres was a justifiable political price. Maybe South Africa did really need a new weapons arsenal in the 1990s.

Or maybe we are eventually seeing the residue of political genetics of the liberation movement’s authoritarian power relations and atrocities in the military camps in the frontline states.

The erosion of values underlying the rules of our political game was straightforward and politically vicious.