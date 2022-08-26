×

South Africa

Gauteng health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended as SIU begins probe

26 August 2022 - 21:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gauteng premier David Makhura has welcomed the suspension of two officials in the department of health as the Special Investigating Unit probes allegations of improper procurement at Tembisa Hospital.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng government on Friday placed Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The provincial government said it placed the officials on suspension to ensure they do not impede the investigation into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the possible link to the murder case of Babita Deokaran — former chief director of finance, exemplary public servant and courageous whistle-blower who was brutally killed a year ago — the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been appointed to investigate these allegations with urgency,” it said in a statement.

Premier David Makhura welcomed the precautionary suspensions.

Makhura said the head of the Gauteng health department, Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu, told him she had received threats from “anonymous sources”.

He had directed Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela to take appropriate steps to address these threats and find those responsible.

“The state has a duty to protect whistle blowers and upright public servants. We will never surrender to the crooks and corrupt elements, and will do everything in our power to fight corruption and state capture of our being,” Makhura said.

