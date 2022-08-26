“[About] 18% of the children awaiting trial were placed in child and youth care centres and only 1% were placed in correctional facilities. 71% of children awaiting trial were released in the care of a parent/guardian or appropriate adult, while 7% of these children were released on a warning,” said the report.
Housebreaking, murder and rape are top three crimes committed by children
Image: Vector/123rf.com
A report by the department of justice has revealed that the top crimes that children under the age of 18 were convicted of and imprisoned for were housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft, rape and murder.
The information was contained in the 2020/2021 interdepartmental annual reports on the implementation of the Child Justice Act.
“It is quite alarming that rape and murder were in the top three crimes as this means that the perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) are getting younger to unfathomable age groups in SA,” the department said in the report.
“Interventions against GBVF must therefore start from early stages of development and be incorporated at elementary schools.”
This week, the department announced amendments to the Child Justice Act which now reflect that a child younger than 12 cannot be prosecuted.
The department of justice said 44 children aged 10 and 11 appeared in court for preliminary inquiries over the last financial year.
It said this figure represented only 0.4% of the total number of preliminary inquiries registered during the reporting period.
It said 39% of the children were 17 years old and 53% of children who appeared at preliminary inquiries were referred to child justice courts for pleas and trial.
“[About] 18% of the children awaiting trial were placed in child and youth care centres and only 1% were placed in correctional facilities. 71% of children awaiting trial were released in the care of a parent/guardian or appropriate adult, while 7% of these children were released on a warning,” said the report.
Explaining why the law was amended to increase criminal capacity from 10 to 12 years, the department said this was done because a child under the age of 12 does not have criminal capacity.
This amendment is motivated by operational challenges which, in turn, give rise to unacceptable delays in the finalisation of matters involving children who are older than 10 years but under the age of 14 years.
“In practice, the act is interpreted as requiring criminal capacity to be dealt with both at the preliminary inquiry and before a matter is diverted by a prosecutor. As a result, virtually every child who is 10 years or older but under the age of 14 years that comes into the criminal justice system is referred for evaluation in terms of section 11.
“This results in a clogging of the system due to the numbers of children being referred. There are insufficient resources, both financial and human, to deal with the increased number of referrals and there is also a lack of facilities where evaluations can be conducted.
“Children are moreover 'pathologised' and are brought unnecessarily into contact with the mental health system, an undesirable outcome which is not in the best interests of children.”
It further says that the situation also exacerbates the burden on the already overstrained mental health system.
“Criminal capacity will only become relevant when a matter is referred to a child justice court for plea and trial.
“A concern has been raised that probation officers are not qualified to express a view on issues relating to the criminal capacity of a child. It is therefore proposed that section 35(g) be deleted.”
Chrispin Phiri, justice and correctional services spokesperson, said the amendment was made to align the law with international standards.
“It’s not because we have children in the system, but to bring it to standards which is actually 16 years.
“We started with seven years, moved it to 10 years and now we have seen it fit to take it to 12 years. This is to avoid that very problem, having children in the system.” Phiri said.
During the reporting period, rape was the top charge against children awaiting trial, accounting for 22% of charges.
“Charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm contributed to 16% of the total number of charges against children awaiting trial with murder charges reaching 8%.
“The decrease in the number of new preliminary inquiries registered resulted in a 35% decrease in the number of cases referred to the child justice court. Twenty-five children were sentenced to imprisonment, while 20 children were sentenced to compulsory residence in child and youth care centres.
“In the majority of cases, sentencing was postponed or the passing of the sentences was suspended,” said the report.
