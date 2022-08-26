×

South Africa

Leather couches, 19 properties and 115 vehicles among items seized from cops implicated in 'blue lights' scandal

26 August 2022 - 14:29 By TImesLIVE
Items belonging to police officers implicated in the blue lights tender scandal have been seized by the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigative Direcorate. Former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is among those implicated. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and Investigating Directorate (ID) on Friday seized assets belonging to police officials implicated in the R191m “blue lights” tender case.

The case involves former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane

The ID shared images of items seized, including a painting of the “Last Supper”, velvet curtains, gold-encrusted bed frames, leather furniture, golf carts and several vehicles — among them luxury Mercedes-Benz cars. 

ID spokesperson Sindi Seboka said the assets seized include at least 19 immovable properties linked to the accused and about 115 vehicles, including three trucks.

The operations were carried out in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg. 

“The appointed curator, together with the sheriffs of the court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU, proceeded to certain residential addresses ... to execute a provisional restraint order after an application by the AFU. The order was granted on August 18 by the high court [in] Johannesburg,” Seboka said. 

The items seized are believed to be worth about R75m. 

Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya are among the 11 people and a company linked to the controversial case. 

They face charges of fraud, theft and obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

Vimpie Manthata's company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, was awarded a R191m contract to fit emergency lights to police vehicles in 2016.

The state alleges that during the procurement process the accused ignored a competitive bidding process and committed the SAPS to financial exposure of R191m in exchange for benefits received from Manthata.

However, R65m was paid to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement. A payment of R22m was stopped as a result of the investigation by the ID and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Apart from Manthata, Phahlane, Mgwenya and Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, the other accused are former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, James Ramanjalum, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Thomas Marima, Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa, Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews.

Seboka said upon conviction the AFU will proceed with an application to institute a confiscation inquiry aimed at the recovery of the stolen funds in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

AFU head advocate Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba welcomed Friday's operation, saying criminals, especially those engaged in corruption, will not be allowed to keep their ill-gotten gains and property that is the proceeds of crime.

