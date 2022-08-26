×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with 'Kill the Boer' ruling?

26 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF leader Julius Malema testifies at the Equality Court in Johannesburg.
EFF leader Julius Malema testifies at the Equality Court in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Equality Court's ruling that singing Dubul’ ibhunu (Kill the Boer) does not constitute hate speech has sparked fierce debate.

The matter was brought by AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after they allegedly sang the song outside the Senekal magistrate’s court in October 2020.

Handing down judgment on Thursday, judge Edwin Molahlehi said AfriForum failed to show that the lyrics are prohibited by the Equality Act and incite violence.

Molahlehi said objective evaluation does not constitute hate speech. Rather, it has to be protected under freedom of speech. He ruled that AfriForum failed to prove the song constitutes hate speech.

The EFF welcomed the ruling, while AfriForum said it plans to appeal, saying the law was not applied properly.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the song was divisive: “We are being dragged into American-style culture wars and this takes us away from serious discussions about how to build a united nation with common goals towards shared prosperity. We are a diverse nation and we should work to preserve it”.

This was dismissed by political commentator Eusebius McKaiser: “It is not divisive simply because AfriForum says so. In the judgment there is an excellent summary of Prof [Elizabeth] Gunner's expert testimony about the song.”

Advocate Ben Winks joined McKaiser on Eusebius on TimesLIVE to explain the judgment.

READ MORE:

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why EFF had last say in AfriForum hate speech case

Advocate Ben Winks and Eusebius McKaiser go into some of the wider sociopolitical implications of the judgment.
Politics
21 hours ago

WATCH | Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi 'Kill the Boer' case

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday delivered judgment in the Dubul’ ibhunu (or "Kill the Boer") case involving EFF leader Julius Malema and MP ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Romanticisation' of violence against minorities is oppressive: AfriForum

AfriForum says it plans to appeal the Equality Court verdict on the “Shoot the Boer” chant.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Singing 'Shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

The singing of Dubul’ ibhunu (“Shoot the Boer”) does not constitute hate speech, the Equality Court ruled.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now News
  2. LISTEN | Limpopo health MEC blasts patient from Zimbabwe receiving treatment in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  4. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  5. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court